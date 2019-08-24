Financial Architects Cut Citigroup (Put) (C) Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Raised Limoneira Co (LMNR) Holding By $642,735

Financial Architects Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) stake by 95.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,898 shares as Citigroup Inc (Put) (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 800 shares with $50,000 value, down from 18,698 last quarter. Citigroup Inc (Put) now has $139.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Limoneira Co (LMNR) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 27,945 shares as Limoneira Co (LMNR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 595,665 shares with $14.02M value, up from 567,720 last quarter. Limoneira Co now has $330.40M valuation. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 39,408 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 46,885 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Lp holds 7,903 shares. Cullen Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 372,081 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16.05 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company reported 6,439 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability reported 175,504 shares stake. Greystone Managed Invests Inc, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 159,193 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.8% or 1.38M shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 321,552 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Greenhaven Associate Inc stated it has 13.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 8,765 shares. Pictet Natl Bank Tru Ltd has 18,739 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Com accumulated 1.06% or 110,657 shares.

Financial Architects Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 8,338 shares to 49,117 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 45,296 shares and now owns 97,987 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.82% above currents $61.95 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) stake by 68,547 shares to 437,338 valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Irhythm Technologies stake by 15,157 shares and now owns 123,989 shares. Vapotherm Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.9% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bamco Inc holds 325,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Everett Harris And Ca owns 60,920 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 194 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na invested in 0% or 109 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 40,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 244,573 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.1% stake. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Incorporated reported 162,499 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru holds 22,089 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 26,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 12,816 were reported by Stephens Ar. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 29,754 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 29.10% above currents $18.59 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Stephens.