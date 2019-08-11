Financial Architects Cut Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $712,816 as Market Value Rose; Todd Asset Management Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $5.48 Million

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 68,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 298,576 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06M, up from 230,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69 million shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 57 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 2,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kessler Group Limited reported 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Savant Capital Llc reported 63,447 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 500 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 343,310 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Peddock Ltd Liability Co holds 3,350 shares. Alphamark Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Whitnell And invested in 1.44% or 46,510 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,991 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Veritas Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. 1,634 are held by Signature Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc stated it has 482,288 shares. Jefferies Finance Group owns 17,028 shares. S R Schill & Associates has 2,914 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technologies Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 267,909 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 192,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,715 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,473 shares to 5,883 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.