Financial Architects Cut Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $712,816; Facebook (FB) Sentiment Is 1.15

Facebook Inc (FB) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 764 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 662 decreased and sold their equity positions in Facebook Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.69 billion shares, down from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Facebook Inc in top ten positions increased from 228 to 275 for an increase of 47. Sold All: 70 Reduced: 592 Increased: 590 New Position: 174.

Financial Architects Inc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 97.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,392 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 57 shares with $17,000 value, down from 2,449 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $74.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Financial Architects Inc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,264 shares to 2,964 valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 6,786 shares and now owns 7,586 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 20.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. for 388,713 shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.55 million shares or 20.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axon Capital Lp has 17.68% invested in the company for 50,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Cryder Capital Partners Llp has invested 16.9% in the stock. Evanson Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 487,385 shares.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $539.27 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 31.97 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 21/03/2018 – Facebook App Developer Kogan Defends His Actions With User Data; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is removing more than 270 pages and accounts operated by Russian organization Internet Research Agency (IRA) intended to influence Russian users; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook

