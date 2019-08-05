Financial Architects Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $674,253; Stock Price Rose; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lifted Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7491.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 74,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 75,917 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 51.51 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 794.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 628,569 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6,294 shares to 71 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,076 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,038 shares to 44,040 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 4,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD).

