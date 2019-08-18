Financial Architects Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $314,820; Share Value Rose; Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $13.22 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 95.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 101,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 106,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 50,660 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.08% or 140,200 shares. Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability reported 1,615 shares. Citigroup reported 302,984 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 197,773 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.29% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,050 shares. 5,180 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Assetmark invested in 84,070 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 928,284 were accumulated by Principal Incorporated. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 39,551 shares. 18,786 were reported by Kepos Capital Lp. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 4,638 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Hikes Its Dividend 14% – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA looks to raise nearly $5 billion – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 25,658 shares to 65,874 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 635,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,327 shares to 250 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 2,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).