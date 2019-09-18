Financial Architects Boosted Its Bce (BCE) Stake by $1.65 Million; One Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $487,312 as Stock Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 1987.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 36,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 38,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 233,833 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.62. About 7.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why the BCE Stock Rose 5.6% in August? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA 101: Earn $545 Per Month Tax-Free – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE – You’re The Stock For Me – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: BCE (USA) or Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 31,426 shares to 897,625 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris Ca invested in 5.39% or 1.61 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 19.79M shares. New York-based Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Inv Corp Il accumulated 111,856 shares. Omers Administration reported 1.11 million shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Inc has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Investment Mangement has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,801 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.09% or 78,977 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 457,925 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 34.37M shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Whalerock Point Limited Co accumulated 2.85% or 37,269 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 51,655 shares for 4.43% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,380 shares. M&R reported 80,586 shares stake. 15,574 were accumulated by Amg Natl Natl Bank.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.