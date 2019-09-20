Financial Advisory Service Trimmed Its Cerner (CERN) Stake as Valuation Rose; Kirby (KEX) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Increased Its Position by $4.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 62,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 172,690 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64 million, up from 110,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 47,171 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,595 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 50,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 494,391 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Slate Path Capital Ltd Partnership has 4.84% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 1.37 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 15,685 shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 550,943 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp, California-based fund reported 3,162 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Greenwood Capital Llc holds 4,875 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Samlyn Limited Com owns 0.37% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 222,247 shares. 21,797 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 12 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.02% or 103,941 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 247,844 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 230,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,891 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.72 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 10,548 shares to 213,873 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 10,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).