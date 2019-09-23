Financial Advisory Service Position in Apple (AAPL) Cut by $471,618 as Stock Rose; Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $2.63 Million; Stock Price Rose

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 18.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 85.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 35,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 6,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447,000, down from 41,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 1.70 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05M and $537.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 7,285 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 29,638 shares to 65,893 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 165,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

