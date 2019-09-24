Financial Advisory Service Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $471,618; Eam Investors Stake in Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Lowered by $383,160 as Share Value Rose

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 30.19 million shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 15,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 19,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 342,854 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05M and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 10,795 shares to 378,693 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 10,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Co invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle owns 125,360 shares. 62,000 were accumulated by Ally Financial. Allen Operations Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,740 shares. Addison Capital Company has 6,884 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank holds 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,275 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 429,486 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 1,522 shares. Btr Capital has invested 3.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated stated it has 195,093 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Associated Banc owns 268,836 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,065 shares. 17,383 were reported by New England Investment & Retirement Gp Inc. 1,455 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 14,268 shares. Weiss Multi owns 40,000 shares. Prudential Finance holds 70,177 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Oak Associate Oh holds 0.05% or 8,425 shares in its portfolio. 48,727 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. 125,266 were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Products Partners Ltd reported 61,922 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 20,897 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 65,672 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 7,167 shares. Granahan Management Ma has 2.68% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 577,467 shares. Amer Interest Gru, a New York-based fund reported 792 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability owns 15,291 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Airgain Inc. by 65,431 shares to 107,789 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhi Group Inc. by 298,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL).