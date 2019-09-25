Financial Advisory Service Has Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $471,618 as Stock Value Rose; Beaconlight Capital Raised Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $5.02 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 67,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 275,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, up from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 1.60M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A)

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 103,770 shares to 104,300 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,923 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We’re Not Very Worried About Arlo Technologies’s (NYSE:ARLO) Cash Burn Rate – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 70% – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:AMC Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

