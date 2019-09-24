Financial Advisory Service Has Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $471,618 as Stock Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers Stake in Pepsico Com (PEP) Upped by $472,517 as Share Price Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 165,718 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.73M, up from 162,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 1.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $217.92. About 16.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Corporation In has 1.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beaumont Fin Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 109,104 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 50,948 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 4,414 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43,259 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 1.64% or 122,600 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer & holds 2.53% or 471,155 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Clark Estates Ny has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conestoga Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 2,780 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has 131,915 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Churchill Management stated it has 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eulav Asset has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 70,779 shares to 260,132 shares, valued at $28.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.25 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 859,054 shares. Grassi Management accumulated 53,200 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd invested 3.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlantic Union Bankshares reported 1.59% stake. 86,861 were reported by Argent Tru. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 8.31M shares. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 2.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 5.56M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 296,135 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y reported 2.88% stake. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 2.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 41,494 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4.15 million shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brown Advisory Inc reported 374,898 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

