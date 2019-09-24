Financial Advisory Service Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake By $471,618; Ricks Cabaret International (RICK)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Financial Advisory Service Inc holds 23,330 shares with $4.62M value, down from 25,724 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips

Ricks Cabaret International Inc (RICK) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 34 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 27 cut down and sold their positions in Ricks Cabaret International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.41 million shares, down from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ricks Cabaret International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset De stated it has 36,280 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares holds 1.7% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent And Co holds 31,724 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 243,681 are held by Hap Trading Limited Liability. Pittenger And Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 62,823 shares. Valley Advisers holds 2.88% or 52,967 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 20,001 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability owns 49,279 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,210 shares. Nexus Invest Inc has 139,804 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Sather Fincl Gru has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advsrs Lc accumulated 107,300 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.48% above currents $218.72 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $160 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 26. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, July 31.

Financial Advisory Service Inc increased Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 10,548 shares to 213,873 valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFG) stake by 10,795 shares and now owns 378,693 shares. Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) was raised too.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for 253,631 shares. Scott & Selber Inc. owns 25,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in the company for 24,717 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.04% in the stock. Petrus Trust Company Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 14,271 shares.

Analysts await RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings on December, 30. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 34.15% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RICK’s profit will be $5.29M for 7.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.78% negative EPS growth.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $163.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.