Financial Advisory Service Cut Cerner (CERN) Stake as Market Value Rose; Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by $21.59 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) by 150.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 654,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.73 million, up from 434,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 577,430 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,595 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 50,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 2.83M shares traded or 42.92% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey Industries (SJI) Presents At AGA Financial Forum 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South Jersey Industries: Blue Chip Utility In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2017. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Elizabethtown Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W R Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 18,574 shares to 83,489 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 461,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Jpmorgan Chase And has 60,466 shares. 170,208 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. 300 are owned by M&R Cap Mngmt. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 72,152 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 10.30M shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 0.2% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 1.09 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.06% or 203,732 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 143,315 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 124,718 shares or 0% of the stock. Reaves W H And Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Sei holds 20,211 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.11% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 77,356 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated holds 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 1.23 million shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 3,750 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 12,013 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 362 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cape Ann Bancshares has 0.35% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,197 shares. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 657,420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Gp stated it has 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Horan Capital Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 47,723 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,898 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.89 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Executive Jeff Townsend Announces Retirement Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 10,212 shares to 562,140 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 14,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).