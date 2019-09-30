Financial Advisory Group Raised Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $433,425 as Stock Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Kylin Management Has Lowered Position by $41.12 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 295,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.09M, down from 538,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 9.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 3.16 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arga Management Lp stated it has 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keystone Planning reported 86,365 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 5,520 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Round Table Ser Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,455 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 29,577 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 12,863 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alethea Capital Management Limited Co reported 4,500 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Diligent Investors Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 56,192 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 45,929 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Invest Management owns 46,165 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 179,065 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.47 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.