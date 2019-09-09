Financial Advantage Upped Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $7.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Vf (VFC) Stake by $568,632

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 6,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 39,326 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 45,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.13 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,650 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,083 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 3,210 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 94,500 are held by Uss Inv Ltd. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 10,267 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.57 million shares. Iat Reinsurance invested in 0.55% or 29,017 shares. Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 359,441 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 86,295 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 201,785 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,466 shares.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $484.19M for 17.24 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.