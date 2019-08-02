Financial Advantage Upped Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position by $1.73 Million; Valuation Declined; Armistice Capital Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Has Increased as Market Value Declined

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 13.45M shares traded or 182.03% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 236,301 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 28/03/2018 – Paratek at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 09/03/2018 Paratek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 146% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Supporting Potential Approval of Omadacycline for Treatment of Community-Acquired Bacteri; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS SEES OMADACYCLINE PDUFA DATE OCT. 2018; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK FOR 1Q `19 OMADACYCLINE LAUNCH; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections; 19/04/2018 – -Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prices $140 M of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2024; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 18/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK’S NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR ORAL AND INTRAVENOUS OMADACYCLINE ACCEPTED FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BY FDA

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 52,922 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 2.09 million shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $27.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).