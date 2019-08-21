Financial Advantage Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $7.14 Million; Shares Rose; As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Declined, Holder Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 14,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 64,360 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 50,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 2.43 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Micron – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Seagate’s Stock Will Recover – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seagate Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts cautiously positive on WDC earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

