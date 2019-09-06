Financial Advantage Trimmed Stake in Wal (WMT) by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Delta Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Looks to Scale Back in U.K. and Brazil, With an Eye on India; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery to 100 Cities; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 22/05/2018 – Chicken of the Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,427 shares to 271,491 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 6,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,474 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

