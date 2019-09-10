Financial Advantage Position in Merck & Co New (MRK) Cut as Stock Rose; Salem Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $658,710 as Valuation Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 53,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 53,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 10.98M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

