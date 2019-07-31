Financial Advantage Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $7.14 Million; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $409,136 as Stock Price Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79 million shares traded or 151.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,307 are owned by Cutter & Brokerage. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fca Tx reported 7,347 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winfield Associate has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpas Strategies Limited Co accumulated 2.57% or 54,758 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 25,684 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Luxor Lp reported 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based Delphi Ma has invested 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 190 shares stake. 2.04M were reported by Laurion Cap Management Lp. Bennicas Associate Inc stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 214.67 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Arvest Bank Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 155,528 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 1.1% or 1.23M shares. 24,105 are owned by Middleton & Com Ma. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,404 shares. C Grp Hldg A S accumulated 3.75M shares or 4.95% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 9.72M shares. Meyer Handelman Com holds 3.42% or 660,135 shares. Bridges Investment Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 72,449 shares. L & S Advisors Incorporated stated it has 48,226 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 12,360 shares. 11,065 were accumulated by Weik Capital. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.02% or 72,965 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).