Financial Advantage Lowered Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position By $1.80 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Lifted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

Financial Advantage Inc decreased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 36.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 91,744 shares with $3.17 million value, down from 144,666 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 576,215 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc acquired 14,609 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 92,857 shares with $4.94 million value, up from 78,248 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $67.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Lc invested in 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brave Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1.77% or 91,836 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 7,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 8,067 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 8,388 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 105,860 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 750 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp reported 801,884 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 17,842 shares. 263,132 are held by Utd Fincl Advisers Lc. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 167,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com invested in 2,500 shares. C V Starr & accumulated 25,000 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8. Marone Anthony F. JR also sold $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,343 shares to 63,541 valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 5,338 shares and now owns 105,744 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) was reduced too.

