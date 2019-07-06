Financial Advantage Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $7.14 Million; Share Value Rose; Btr Capital Management Cut Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 3,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 111,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 2.00M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At State Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 14,655 shares. 2,433 were reported by Rowland & Comm Counsel Adv. Valley National Advisers stated it has 42,650 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. 33,459 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc owns 12,918 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 344,748 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co owns 338,910 shares. 59,961 are held by Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Llc. Capital Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,249 shares. Harvest Cap accumulated 5,776 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 2.94 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. First Business Finance Svcs owns 10,148 shares. Stanley reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm Investments owns 1.83M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. 61,457 are held by Invsts.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 5,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

