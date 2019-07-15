Financial Advantage Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $7.14 Million; Anchorage Capital Group Has Decreased Macys (Put) (M) Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased Macys Inc (Put) (M) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00 million shares as Macys Inc (Put) (M)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Anchorage Capital Group Llc holds 3.00 million shares with $72.09M value, down from 5.00 million last quarter. Macys Inc (Put) now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.46M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:

Financial Advantage Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 4196.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc acquired 64,289 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 65,821 shares with $7.31M value, up from 1,532 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, May 16. Guggenheim maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.07M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report.

