Financial Advantage Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $7.14 Million; 1 Analysts Covering Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)

Financial Advantage Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 4196.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc acquired 64,289 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 65,821 shares with $7.31M value, up from 1,532 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $240.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

Among 4 analysts covering Kingfisher PLC (LON:KGF), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Kingfisher PLC has GBX 320 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 226.25’s average target is 10.20% above currents GBX 205.3 stock price. Kingfisher PLC had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. HSBC downgraded the shares of KGF in report on Tuesday, March 26 to “Reduce” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KGF in report on Monday, May 20 with “Underperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KGF in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. See Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) latest ratings:

02/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 211.00 Downgrade

More recent Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kingfisher plc’s (LON:KGF) 5.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Should You Know About Kingfisher plc’s (LON:KGF) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.10% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 205.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of 4.14 billion GBP. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 20.13 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.1% or 2,751 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 340,649 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,055 shares. Iowa-based At Retail Bank has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dean Investment Ltd holds 42,861 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Limited has 122,566 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 130,883 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc holds 0.28% or 11,498 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsec Fincl Inc accumulated 156,055 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson holds 0.13% or 1,876 shares. Burney owns 114,833 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt accumulated 62,352 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.22% or 9,469 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple TV+ Price Will Start At $4.99 A Month, Launch Nov. 1 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.