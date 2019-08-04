Financial Advantage Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holding as Market Value Declined

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 155,314 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Morgan Stanley invested in 65,861 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Management Communications has 3,700 shares. 379,474 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Tygh Cap, a Oregon-based fund reported 80,567 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 12,043 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,284 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 39,550 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 19,752 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Inc holds 14,230 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 6,507 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 13,382 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSA Safety to add Sierra Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MSA Safety Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces New $80 Million Mixed-Use Project in Atlanta MSA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.68 million for 22.15 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares to 59,225 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 3.91M shares. Pacific Inv Management invested in 75,831 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2% or 55,382 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Inc accumulated 33,502 shares. Stillwater Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,294 shares. Weik Cap owns 27,925 shares. 61,249 were accumulated by Cap Investment Ltd. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr stated it has 1,431 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt invested in 3,301 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 16,815 are held by Ballentine Partners Ltd Company. Sns Fincl Group Inc Inc Limited holds 30,789 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 51,000 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Aspen Mgmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ionic Capital Management Limited Com reported 8,864 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 22,995 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.