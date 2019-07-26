Financial Advantage Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Its Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Position by $1.08 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,337 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 48,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 246,191 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,188 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Sterling Limited Liability Company reported 20,294 shares. Redmile Lc invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 79,340 are held by Penn. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 322,567 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,675 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.31% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 1.97M shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 380,790 shares. Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.05% or 21,032 shares. Tci Wealth holds 27 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Bankshares holds 0.01% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49 million for 30.60 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,538 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

