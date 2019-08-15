Financial Advantage Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Trimmed by $1.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Its Position by $34.46 Million as Stock Rose

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 202,538 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 218,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 942,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.79. About 628,269 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Creative Planning reported 24,158 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Aperio Group Ltd Com has 20,595 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd reported 45,170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 14,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management holds 0% or 220 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 201,580 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 767,995 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Communication accumulated 10,700 shares. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Opus Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Essex Fin Services has 9,050 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.57 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 1.21 million shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $143.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.25 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

