Financial Advantage Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $7.14 Million; Keywise Capital Management LTD Stake in 58 Com (WUBA) Has Raised by $1.32 Million as Market Value Declined

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 26.02 million shares traded or 193.91% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 990,020 shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B

Another recent and important 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.