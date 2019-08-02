Financial Advantage Has Upped Its Position in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $1.73 Million; Eulav Asset Management Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $1.64 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 3.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 1.75 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 146,890 shares. Massachusetts-based Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Limited Company holds 1.29% or 6,892 shares. Architects Incorporated reported 138 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,368 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.95M shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 204 shares. Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A owns 230 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi owns 1,575 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 10,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 903,553 shares. 6.95M are held by Northern Trust. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 1,381 shares stake.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 52,922 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

