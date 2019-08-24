Financial Advantage Has Upped Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding by $1.73 Million; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder Emory University Has Lowered Stake by $520,754

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.76M shares traded or 58.50% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 891,088 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.