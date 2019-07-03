Financial Advantage Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $7.14 Million; Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Targa Res (TRGP)

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 733,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 909,803 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability holds 7,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 179,796 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rmb Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,013 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Street owns 5.35M shares. Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,747 shares in its portfolio. 119,006 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Diversified holds 9,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Invest Management Com stated it has 1.54 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Chilton Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,828 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Com owns 273,821 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 31,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 10.46M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12,200 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $281.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 271,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

