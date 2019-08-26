Financial Advantage Has Upped By $7.14 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Louisiana Pac (LPX) Position

Financial Advantage Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 4196.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc acquired 64,289 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 65,821 shares with $7.31 million value, up from 1,532 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $237.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 61.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp acquired 652,000 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 1.72 million shares with $41.94 million value, up from 1.07M last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.94M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX)

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased Mesa Air Group Inc stake by 173,630 shares to 773,135 valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 154,906 shares and now owns 67,394 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.