Financial Advantage Has Raised Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $1.73 Million; Tortoise Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) by $3.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) by 278.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 80,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,102 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 28,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 261,572 shares traded or 81.39% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.60M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sasco Ct invested in 2.05M shares or 3.44% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 56,598 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Voya Inv Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 195,438 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 53,290 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 1.12% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 434 shares. Diligent Investors, California-based fund reported 21,204 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ima Wealth accumulated 3,752 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Invest Management invested in 0.08% or 23,315 shares. Moreover, Cooke Bieler Lp has 1.42% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 4.41M shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (NYSE:PSXP) by 640,304 shares to 10.44M shares, valued at $546.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 291,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).