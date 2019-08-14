Financial Advantage Has Decreased Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Position by $4.35 Million; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Pcm (PCMI) by $5.30 Million as Stock Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 87,385 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 53,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 53,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 2.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Op Bancorp by 46,178 shares to 281,414 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esquire Financial Hld by 38,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR).

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates the Recent Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Gru has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt invested in 31,581 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 5.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Green Square Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1.55% or 28,824 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Trust Communication holds 53,451 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,455 shares. Systematic LP invested in 0.13% or 43,933 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has 13,354 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc has 0.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Papp L Roy & holds 0.15% or 9,764 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0.5% or 2.09M shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.48% or 711,234 shares in its portfolio. The Israel-based Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 66,413 shares.