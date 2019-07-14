Financial Advantage Has Cut Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $1.80 Million; As Gentex (GNTX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.14M shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR also sold $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 0.19% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bankshares Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 518,816 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc owns 59,614 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited owns 83,950 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Company reported 67,750 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 21,085 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 263,132 shares in its portfolio. Gruss & Incorporated accumulated 110,659 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Us Commercial Bank De reported 20,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 131,471 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock or 15 shares. Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. 24,000 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott Inc invested 1.88% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 4,512 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 202,980 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 251,542 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 299,535 were accumulated by Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Grp owns 518,333 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 18,142 shares. State Street Corp owns 6.86 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 2.21 million shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 632,257 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 20,825 shares. World Asset Inc holds 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 17,161 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,614 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

