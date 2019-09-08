Financial Advantage Has Cut Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $1.80 Million; Stock Declined; As Amerco (UHAL) Shares Rose, Bruce & Co Lowered Holding by $2.41 Million

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 434,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $355.89. About 53,700 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $175.10 million for 9.80 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 30,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.56 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

