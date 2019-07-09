Financial Advantage Decreased Stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) as Stock Price Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 53,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 53,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 12.02 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability owns 11,998 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 46,946 shares. Strs Ohio reported 433,909 shares. Gm Advisory Inc holds 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,512 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 0.15% or 3,711 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.17M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 77,217 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Signature Estate & Investment Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,958 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.76% or 4.92 million shares. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 93,479 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 58,406 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 28,703 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 1.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 29,270 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. St Johns Inv Commerce stated it has 17,740 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc reported 96,976 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 133,532 were reported by Ltd. Bollard Grp Limited Co reported 127,586 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sabal Trust holds 2.75% or 371,599 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 36.58 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. M Inc has 0.44% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 22,667 shares. Jennison Lc owns 12.84M shares. Mu Ltd owns 74,000 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mount Vernon Incorporated Md owns 3,470 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset North America holds 0.47% or 59,991 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.27 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

