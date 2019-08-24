Financial Advantage Cut Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $1.80 Million; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Position by $66.25 Million

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 77.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 611,038 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 3.46 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 1.87% or 411,909 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 660,027 shares. 56,495 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company. Victory invested in 0% or 1,330 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 14,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc has invested 0.07% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Manufacturers Life The invested in 71,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Archford Cap Strategies owns 700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 309 shares. Barnett & Company has 0.19% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,432 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 300,367 shares to 430,892 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 340,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 1.67M shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc has 1.28 million shares. Fdx owns 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 30,723 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Management LP has invested 0.28% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 220,343 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 306,401 are held by Caxton L P. Palouse Cap Management, Washington-based fund reported 161,924 shares. Cwm Lc reported 2,382 shares. 816,386 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. At Bank holds 0.15% or 36,922 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 207,831 shares stake. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0% or 398 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Co Ltd stated it has 85,415 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd owns 21,095 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 8.19 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.