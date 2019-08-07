Financial Advantage Cut Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $1.80 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered by $940,000 Its Stake

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 749,220 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.52 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jrm Counsel Limited Com accumulated 345,500 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 241,649 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 738,189 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 5,000 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,026 shares. Stanley has 48,238 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York reported 42,972 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability reported 13,570 shares. 61,666 were reported by First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated. 76,107 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Schroder Investment Group reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 46,872 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,700 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.