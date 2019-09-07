Financial Advantage Continues to Hold Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lowered Stake

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 13,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 18,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN DOES NOT SEE ITALY SPREADS WIDENING TO LEVELS THAT WOULD CREATE SYSTEMIC RIPPLE EFFECTS ACROSS EURO ZONE; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Inc invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swift Run Mgmt reported 33,879 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 86,676 shares in its portfolio. Security National holds 4,160 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group LP has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Bank holds 17,966 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 18,449 were reported by St Germain D J Incorporated. Regentatlantic Lc accumulated 17,067 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 21,088 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Communication reported 3,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 148,760 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 188,495 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Invest Counsel owns 6,016 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma reported 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares to 15,136 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH).

