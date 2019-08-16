Financial Advantage Boosted Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake by $1.73 Million as Stock Value Declined; As First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Cut Holding

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 300,906 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 2.88 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Shares for $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 384 shares. Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 25,340 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 90,784 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 100,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa holds 0.09% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. 1,593 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Synovus Fincl Corp has 720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 2,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Limited, a Us-based fund reported 44,509 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 16,131 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ftb reported 17,559 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 263,229 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 197,261 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp invested in 0.04% or 163,635 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,462 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 415,950 shares. 3,477 were reported by Glenmede Tru Communication Na. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 87,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 81,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Ltd stated it has 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco has invested 1.14% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 677,066 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). 36,000 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com has 1.22 million shares. National Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 8.18M shares.

