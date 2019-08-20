Financial Advantage Boosted Hanesbrands (HBI) Position; Asure Software (ASUR) Shorts Lowered By 2.64%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) had a decrease of 2.64% in short interest. ASUR’s SI was 4.04M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.64% from 4.15M shares previously. With 322,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s short sellers to cover ASUR’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 297,595 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE FILES TO SELL UP TO $175M OF SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: No Current Plans to Issue Securities; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 Non-GAAP Ebitda View to Range of $20 Million to $23 Millio; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Increasing Shelf Registration to $175M From About $60M; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Raises Rev Guidance for Full Yr; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE SEES FOR FISCAL 2018, NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $20.0 MLN AND $23.0 MLN UP FROM $19.0 MLN TO $22.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO

Financial Advantage Inc increased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 42.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc acquired 101,694 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 341,469 shares with $6.11M value, up from 239,775 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 4.52 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 23.19% above currents $13.8 stock price. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. UBS maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Shares for $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8. The insider Evans Gerald bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 104,192 shares. Vanguard invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 86,347 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 2.97M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 253,713 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Assoc New York stated it has 0.35% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 22,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 853,840 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 1.12M shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 2.40 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure has $15 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.33’s average target is 99.51% above currents $6.18 stock price. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Craig Hallum.