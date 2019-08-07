Filament Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $533,700 as Market Value Declined; West Family Investments Position in Humana (Put) (HUM) Has Trimmed by $25.25 Million as Shares Rose

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $292.25. About 1.02M shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.09% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 7,978 shares. Sigma Planning reported 1,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.38% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Monetary Group Inc has 0.45% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 4,300 shares. 1,547 are owned by Assetmark Incorporated. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc invested in 50,422 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank holds 2,530 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 8,896 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP holds 0.05% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 7,270 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,305 were reported by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 16.58% or 76,895 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability holds 1,367 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 16,354 shares. Moreover, Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 3.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,864 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,740 shares. American Ins Tx stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has 318,620 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 492 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc reported 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Financial Ser holds 5,700 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation owns 85,139 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 187,396 shares or 6.01% of the stock. 459 are held by Arvest State Bank Tru Division.