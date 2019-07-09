Filament Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $533,700; Scientific Games (SGMS) Share Price Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position by $3.05 Million

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42M, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Scientific Games (SGMS) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 27% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q3 Loss Widens, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97 million for 244.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 15,324 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Sylebra Hk Com Ltd stated it has 8.62 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 33,829 shares. Essex Invest has invested 0.04% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Dupont Mgmt holds 0% or 5,200 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 466 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 1.71 million were accumulated by State Street. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 36,317 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 358,418 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 57,372 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 91,504 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 239,328 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 610 are owned by Wolverine Asset Limited. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 8,853 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Ltd Co invested 5.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Curbstone Fin Corp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,786 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 561 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,781 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited invested in 5,568 shares. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 194,545 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt has invested 3.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 4,808 shares. Primecap Ca owns 317,128 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon’s In-House Delivery Network Might Have Problems With Late Deliveries – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.