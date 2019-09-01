Filament Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $533,700 as Valuation Declined; Allen Investment Management Has Upped Mastercard (MA) Holding by $741,190; Stock Price Rose

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 13,666 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 10,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,049 are held by Bridges Investment. Franklin Inc invested in 1.19% or 1.25 million shares. Barr E S &, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,514 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl has 1.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,246 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lesa Sroufe And Co holds 0.53% or 351 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Mgmt Communications holds 2,236 shares. Harvest Cap invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Inv reported 287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Donaldson Llc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 21,402 shares. Courage Miller Prns Limited Com holds 0.41% or 407 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1,874 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Com reported 1.03% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 106,118 shares to 20,467 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,606 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital Ltd Co holds 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,000 shares. South State invested 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag A Associate invested in 0.69% or 31,470 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested in 0.04% or 9,590 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 80,900 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 923 were reported by Avalon Advisors Limited Liability. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 128,778 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 135 shares. 40 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 2.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Overbrook Mngmt Corporation has 1.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,598 shares. Montecito Bancorporation & has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.