Filament Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Intelsat (I) Stock Price Declined While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Boosted by $492,750 Its Position

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 2.03M shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,966 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.32 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

