Filament Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed by $533,700; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lowered Stake by $1.01 Million

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.51. About 1.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 12,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 324,289 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 337,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 179,808 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.23 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 27.45 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

