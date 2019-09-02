Filament Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $533,700; Taoping – Ordinary Shares (TAOP) Shorts Decreased By 3.47%

Filament Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Filament Llc holds 681 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 981 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON

Taoping Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TAOP) had a decrease of 3.47% in short interest. TAOP’s SI was 369,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.47% from 382,800 shares previously. With 50,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Taoping Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s short sellers to cover TAOP’s short positions. The SI to Taoping Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 4,239 shares traded. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) has declined 46.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Corporation owns 2,786 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Company reported 54,405 shares. New York-based Claar Lc has invested 4.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Associates owns 384,256 shares. 2,356 were accumulated by Zevin Asset Management Lc. Osborne Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 236 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsr Llc reported 0.03% stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1,631 shares. Drw Securities Limited Com holds 145 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,062 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,645 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Grp Inc accumulated 7,004 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 8,993 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Permanens Lp owns 854 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $21.43 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cloud Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It has a 13 P/E ratio. It offers cloud software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data.

More notable recent Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Share Price Is Down 89% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TAOP to Present at CorpStarter Star Show 2019 on Aug 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TAOP Receives $ 1.85 Million Order for Smart Display Screens – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Picks for Week of August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.