Filament Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $533,700; As Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Valuation Declined, Second Curve Capital Has Decreased by $1.40 Million Its Position

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 48,175 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.81 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by Demas David J. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000. The insider Dolan James J. bought $98,850. 25,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $494,588 were bought by GETZ JAMES F. On Monday, July 29 Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 4,500 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 was bought by Casey Helen Hanna.