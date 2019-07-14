Filament Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Connable Office Holding In Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Was Lifted

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 398,942 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 14,875 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,757 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

